Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl match in Riyadh postponed — The National

The Asian Champions League match between Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Dubai’s Al-Wasl, which was due to take place in Riyadh, has been postponed to a later date. The game had been scheduled for Monday at King Saud University Stadium.

A new date has not yet been set

The Asian Football Confederation said that the new date and kick-off time would be confirmed and announced later. Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr.

No official reason for the postponement was given. However, The National reports that travel issues caused by regional unrest may have influenced the decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other matches remain scheduled as planned

Other Asian Champions League fixtures are expected to go ahead as scheduled, according to the publication. Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qadsiah is due to host Qatar’s Al-Sadd in Dammam, while UAE club Al-Ain will host Iran’s Tractor in Al Ain.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had already postponed a national league match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, as well as the Six Kings tennis tournament featuring Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. The publication links the changes to the sporting calendar to intense hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

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