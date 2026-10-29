In the United States, the MLS soccer league set a record for the number of goals scored in the 2026 calendar year. After matches played overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, the total number of goals reached 1,559, Interia Sport reports, citing a league statement.

Previous mark surpassed

The previous MLS record stood at 1,552 goals and was set in 2024. The milestone was reached after a goal by Lucas Halter, which gave Houston Dynamo a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders.

After the matches of the game night concluded, the number of goals rose to 1,559. Two rounds remain before the end of the competition, so the final figure may still increase.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Goals by Polish footballers

Among Polish players in MLS, Robert Lewandowski scored six goals in his debut season for Chicago Fire. Mateusz Bogusz of Houston Dynamo has eight goals, while Dominik Marczuk of Real Salt Lake has two.

According to the publication, Lewandowski has not scored since September 10, when he found the net in a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami. Since then, he has played eight matches and took part in a scoring attack only once, providing an assist in the winning game against Vancouver Whitecaps (3-1). Chicago Fire drew their latest match against Orlando City 2-2.

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