In Poland, the speedway club Motor from Lublin is considering Krakow as a possible home venue during the planned modernization of its own stadium. The team, which includes six-time world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik, needs a new place to hold matches for two years. As Interia Sport reports, the club has already sent a letter to the Polish Motor Association requesting to hold competitions in Krakow and has also contacted the city authorities.

Search for a temporary venue

Earlier, Orlen Oil Motor Lublin president Jakub Kępa said that the team would compete in Tarnów in 2027. Talks over Unia Stadium were at an advanced stage, but adapting the facility to Ekstraliga requirements was estimated at 6 million zlotys.

Initially, Tarnów was expected to cover the modernization costs. After the cost was clarified, the city said that Motor could hold matches at Unia Stadium if it financed the necessary work itself. After that, the Lublin club began considering other options, including Częstochowa and Krakow.

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The Krakow option

The Częstochowa option was not implemented: the city authorities proposed reaching an agreement with the local Włókniarz, but the club showed no interest. In Krakow, Motor will also have to take costs into account, as the local stadium currently does not meet licensing requirements. According to the outlet, the team is trying to secure funds for the necessary work.

Motor’s arrival in Krakow could strengthen competition for the local speedway club, which resumed operations after a long break and has completed two seasons. In addition to Zmarzlik, the Lublin squad includes Kacper Woryna, Martin Vaculík, Mateusz Cierniak, Adam Bednar, Bartosz Bańbor and Norick Blödorn.

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