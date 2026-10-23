In Lublin, Poland, Motor drew 2:2 with Zagłębie Lubin in a match of the 12th round of the Polish Ekstraklasa. The hosts were two goals down but levelled the score late in the match, with Mbaye Ndiaye scoring the decisive goal in the 87th minute. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Zagłębie goals

In the 34th minute, referee Mateusz Jenda reviewed an incident using VAR in which the ball hit Tin Plavotić’s hand in Motor’s penalty area. Zagłębie players demanded a penalty, but the referee did not award a spot kick.

The visitors opened the scoring in the final attack of the first half. Following a delivery by Marcel Reguła, the ball reached Sebastian Kerk, who struck it first time. After a deflection off Plavotić, the ball changed direction and wrong-footed goalkeeper Gasper Tratnik.

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In the 48th minute, Zagłębie doubled their lead. After a free kick by Kerk, Michał Nalepa flicked on the delivery with his head, and Reguła sent the ball into the net with a first-time strike.

Hosts’ comeback

Motor reduced the deficit in the 74th minute after an error by the opposing defence. Nalepa unsuccessfully tried to control the ball with his chest in his own penalty area, and Mateusz Łęgowski took advantage.

The hosts levelled the score in the 87th minute. After a corner and a header, Zagłębie goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović parried the ball in front of him, and Ndiaye got ahead of the defenders and scored from close range. According to match statistics, Motor had 57% possession, registered 20 shots compared with nine by their opponents, and hit the target seven times.

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