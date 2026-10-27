Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane won the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career

Harry Kane, a forward for Bayern Munich and the England national team, shared his thoughts after winning the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career. The soccer player thanked his teammates, coaches, his former club Tottenham, his family, and everyone who supported him on his journey to the award.

For the English forward, the award ceremony was also special because of where it took place. Kane received the trophy in London—the city where he previously played for Tottenham.

During his speech, the soccer player admitted that he was struggling to find the words to describe his feelings. He also thanked everyone who voted for him, as well as his Bayern Munich teammates, who helped him develop.

“I’m almost at a loss for words. The fact that this is happening in London makes the moment even more special. I can imagine how difficult it must have been for the judges during the voting. Thank you to everyone who voted for me, and to my teammates at Bayern: you pushed me forward and helped me become a better player,” said Kane.

The forward expressed special thanks to Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany, as well as England national team coach Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff.

“I’m happy to bring this trophy to Bayern. It’s also an honor for me to be captain of the England national team. I’m very proud of that and thank Tuchel and his staff,” the player said.

Kane also didn’t forget about Tottenham, for whom he played before moving to Germany. It was this club that played a key role in his development as a soccer player.

“I also want to thank Tottenham. Without them, I wouldn’t be here,” said the Englishman.

After expressing his gratitude, the forward addressed those who dream of reaching the pinnacle of soccer. He expressed hope that his story would help others believe in themselves and strive for the greatest achievements.

“I hope I can be an example for those who dream of becoming the best, just as I am today,” Kane added.

The soccer player had special words for children. He emphasized that, despite the numerous awards he has already brought home, the “Golden Ball” holds special significance for him.

“To my children: I’ve brought home many trophies, but this one is special. I want to be a good father as well as a good professional,” said the forward.

At the end of his speech, Kane thanked his wife, calling her his best friend. The soccer player emphasized that she supported his dreams and helped him achieve what he wanted.

“And to my wife, my best friend: you wanted this almost more than I did. You helped me make my dreams come true,” the soccer player said.

This was reported by Goal.

Earlier, France Football magazine released a list of 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

At the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, United Kingdom, Alexia Putellas of the London City Lionesses won the award for the 2025–2026 season for the third time in her career. Polish soccer player Eva Pajór of Barcelona took second place.

Read us on