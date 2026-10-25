Michael Carrick could lose his job as Manchester United head coach after the team’s 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth. Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher expressed this opinion, Sky Sports reports.

After this result, Manchester United are in 16th place in the Premier League and sit just above the relegation zone. According to the outlet, the team have made the worst start to a season in their Premier League history and have not won any of their last eight matches.

Calls for a decision

Neville said that it would be extremely difficult for Carrick to remain in his position going forward. In his view, the situation has deteriorated very quickly for the club.

Carragher believes Manchester United should sack Carrick that same evening — both in the interests of the club and the coach himself. Neville suggested that the management could make a decision the following day, although, in his opinion, it would not please the fans.

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Reaction from the stands and Fernandes

After the final whistle, Carrick applauded the supporters at Old Trafford for a long time, which was immediately perceived as a possible farewell gesture. At the same time, fans chanted his name after Bournemouth’s third goal.

Team captain Bruno Fernandes did not take the field against Bournemouth and spent the entire match on the bench. Before that, he criticised Carrick’s tactics after the 1-4 defeat to Como in the Champions League. The coach explained Fernandes’ omission from the starting line-up solely by footballing reasons.

Carrick took charge of the team in the middle of last season, replacing Ruben Amorim, and led Manchester United to the Champions League.

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