The Netherlands has denied visas to three Russian gymnasts, meaning they will be unable to compete at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam. The athletes include reigning all-around world champion Angelina Melnikova, as well as Viktoria Listunova and Anna Kalmykova, BBC Sport reports.

Russian federation’s position

The Gymnastics Federation of Russia, an aggressor state, said that the Dutch embassy in Moscow had informed the visa center that visas had been denied to three leaders of the women’s national team. The federation called the decision discrimination and a violation of the principles of fair competition.

It also said that the Dutch authorities had allegedly deliberately prevented the strongest gymnasts from taking part in the tournament. The Russian side announced its intention to appeal the refusal to the International Gymnastics Federation and the International Olympic Committee.

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Tournament in Rotterdam

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam are scheduled to take place on October 17–25. This is the second consecutive year that the competition has been affected by visa denials: in 2025, Indonesia did not allow Israeli gymnasts to enter, including reigning world floor exercise champion Artem Dolgopyat, due to the country’s involvement in the war in Gaza.

Russian athletes have faced restrictions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as well as due to the exposure of state-sponsored doping during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

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