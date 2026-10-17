Norwid Częstochowa in Poland defeated Asseco Resovia Rzeszów 3:2 in a first-round match of the men's TAURON Liga. The hosts lost the first two sets but levelled the score and won the tie-break — 26:28, 21:25, 25:22, 25:16, 15:13. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Resovia won the opening two sets

In the first set, the Rzeszów team took a 3:0 lead after Karol Butryn's serve. Norwid managed to level the score and later moved ahead — 14:12. However, the set went to extra points, where Asseco Resovia won 28:26.

In the second set, the visitors held a lead of several points from the start. The hosts tried to cut the deficit through serves and blocks, but Resovia retained control of the game and won 25:21. Artur Szalpuk, Karol Butryn and Klemen Cebul were effective for the visitors.

The hosts levelled the score

Before the third set, Norwid made a substitution: Jakub Kiedos replaced Michał Grzyb on the court. The Częstochowa side took an 11:9 lead and then extended it to 21:17. The hosts held onto their advantage and reduced the deficit in the match by winning the set 25:22.

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In the fourth set, Norwid pulled away to a 7:3 lead, and after a block against Cebul's attack, the advantage grew to 14:8. The Częstochowa team won the set 25:16 and took the match to a tie-break.

In the decisive set, Norwid led 11:8 after a block by Jakub Nowak. Resovia won the next four rallies, but the hosts took the closing stages — 15:13 — and secured victory in the match.

In the next round, Norwid will play Energa Indykpol AZS Olsztyn, while Asseco Resovia will face Podziemie Kredowe CHKS Chełm.

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