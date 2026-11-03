New Zealand have named full-back Kalyn Ponga among the reserves for the men's Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Tonga in Newcastle, Australia. BBC Sport reports that this comes three weeks after the player fractured his forearm.

Ponga's recovery

Ponga broke his arm on 15 October in the tournament's opening match against Australia. New Zealand lost that game 22-24, and the full-back spent around 20 minutes on the field after the injury before undergoing surgery.

New Zealand head coach Stacey Jones said after the player's injury that he hoped Ponga could recover in time for the final on 15 November, if his team reaches it. This week, the full-back trained with a black bandage on his recently broken left arm.

Crossland's return

Hooker Phoenix Crossland, who served a four-match suspension and missed the entire group stage of the tournament, has also been included among the reserves.

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Crossland was sent off on 27 September for a hip-drop tackle on Australian Nathan Cleary in an NRL play-off match, when the Newcastle Knights played the Penrith Panthers. Cleary suffered an open fracture and dislocation of his left ankle, causing him to miss the home World Cup. Crossland apologised to Cleary and missed the NRL final, in which the Knights lost to the Sydney Roosters.

Ponga and Crossland are currently among the reserves, but they could be included in the 19-player squad for the match against Tonga later this week. Tonga have kept the same squad after their 20-18 win over Samoa in the final group-stage match and will seek to repeat their victory over New Zealand in the group stage of the 2017 World Cup.

The other semi-final

In the other men's semi-final, reigning world champions Australia will play Samoa in Sydney. Australia have kept an unchanged squad with Reece Walsh at full-back, while Samoa have included Ronald Volkman at stand-off after Chanel Harris-Tavita sustained a hamstring injury.

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