Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has announced a preliminary squad of 38 footballers for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Kenya, to be held next month. This was reported by TimesLIVE.

Returns to the squad

Talente Mbatha, Lebohang Maboe and Luke le Roux have returned to the squad after missing the previous camp for various reasons. Maboe left the last camp due to injury and will now compete for a midfield place with Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas and Brooklyn Poggenpoel.

The TimesLIVE article also names Mbekezeli Mbokazi among the returning players and includes him in the list of defenders. At the same time, the publication states in a photo caption that the footballer has been ruled out until the end of the year due to injury.

The defenders in the preliminary squad also include Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya, Aubrey Modiba, Fawaaz Basadien, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Samukele Kabini and Aiden McCarthy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Players selected for good form

Goalkeeper Takasani Mbanjwa, as well as Aiden McCarthy, Nkosingiphile Radebe, Devin Titus, Boitumelo Radiopane and Nkabu Xulu, were included in the preliminary list due to their good form.

Forward Evidence Makgopa once again did not make the squad. Yanela Mbuthuma, who was part of the team at the previous camp ahead of matches against Guinea, Eritrea and Egypt, has not been called up this time.

The list of forwards also includes Iqraam Rayners, Cassius Mailula, Tashreeq Matthews, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Lyle Foster, Tshepang Moremi and Puso Dithejane.

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