Polish Inter midfielder Piotr Zieliński received the Gentleman Award in Milan, Italy. The award is presented to footballers recognized in the previous season for the principles of fair play, integrity and sporting spirit on and off the pitch, Interia Sport reports.

Recognition for fair play

Zieliński returned to Milan after the Poland national team training camp and attended the award ceremony. According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Gentleman Award has been presented since 1996 to footballers who stood out in the previous season for fair play, honesty and sporting spirit.

The award organizers also emphasize that not only footballing qualities matter for recognition, but also an athlete's professionalism on and off the pitch.

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Statement on Inter's goals

During the evening, the Polish footballer spoke about the upcoming stretch of the season for the team coached by Cristian Chivu. Zieliński said that in the nine matches before the next international break, Inter aim to play the way they know how and win as many games as possible.

Previous recipients of the award include Alessandro Del Piero, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldo Nazário, Luís Figo, Javier Zanetti, Paolo Maldini, Gianluigi Buffon and Kaká.

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