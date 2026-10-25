Olympic silver medalist wrestler Józef Lipień dies — RMF24

Wrestler Józef Lipień, a world champion and silver medalist at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, has died at the age of 77. The city authorities of Dębica announced the athlete's death, RMF24 reports.

Four Olympics

Józef Lipień competed at the Olympic Games four times — in 1968, 1972, 1976 and 1980. At the 1980 Moscow Olympics, he won a silver medal. His twin brother was Kazimierz Lipień, an Olympic champion.

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World and European awards

Józef Lipień was born on February 6, 1949, in Jaczków near Kamienna Góra. From an early age, he was interested in athletics and handball, before later choosing wrestling. In 1973, the athlete became world champion, and over the next two years he won silver medals at the world championships. In 1978, he won a bronze medal at the European Championships.

After ending his sports career, Józef Lipień coached new generations of athletes. The city authorities of Dębica noted that his achievements will forever remain part of the history of Polish Olympism.

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