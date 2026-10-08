UEFA President Čeferin to run for a fourth term — BBC Sport

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin announced in Berlin, Germany, that he will run for a fourth term as head of European football's governing body. The 58-year-old Slovenian informed the heads of all 55 national football associations of his decision, BBC Sport reports.

Change in previous position

Čeferin was first elected UEFA president in 2016. His decision to run again marks a change from the position he publicly stated in February 2024, when he insisted that he would not seek re-election.

During that period, Čeferin was involved in a dispute over changes to UEFA's statutes that would have allowed him to seek a fourth term. At the same time, according to BBC Sport, expectations of his new candidacy were growing.

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Position on FIFA elections

The possibility of Čeferin's candidacy is also linked to UEFA's actions aimed at removing FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Infantino scrapped a controversial plan to sell stakes in the governing body's competitions to private investors after widespread opposition to the idea.

Čeferin himself ruled out the possibility of running against Infantino in the FIFA presidential election. Instead, he intends to find a candidate around whom the football community can unite when FIFA holds its presidential election in March.

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