Rally Scotland will be held in the United Kingdom for the first time as part of the World Rally Championship calendar in 2027. The gravel event in Aberdeenshire will take place in early October and will be the 12th round of a season consisting of 15 events.

As BBC Sport reports, it will be the first WRC round in the United Kingdom since 2019. A round in the United States has also been added to the schedule alongside Rally Scotland.

Home round for Elfyn Evans

The Scottish round will be a home event for new world champion Elfyn Evans. The Welsh driver secured the title in Sardinia after his rival Oliver Solberg crashed his car late in the final special stage.

Evans became the first WRC champion from the United Kingdom in 25 years. He joined Colin McRae and Richard Burns as other British title winners in rallying's top category.

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The US and new rules

The 2027 season will begin with Rally Monte-Carlo on January 21–24. After rounds in Sweden and Kenya, the championship will hold three consecutive asphalt rounds — in Croatia, the Canary Islands and Japan. The Italian round will be moved from September to July: it will take place on asphalt in Rome instead of the gravel roads of Sardinia.

The United States will host a WRC round on August 26–29, for the first time in 39 years. The last championship points-scoring round held in the country was the Olympus Rally in 1988. After Scotland, the calendar will continue with rounds in Paraguay and Chile, while the season will conclude with Rally Saudi Arabia on November 25–28.

In 2027, the WRC27 rules will be introduced, intended to limit costs and reduce the power of cars in the top category. The season will also mark the arrival of a new promoter and Ford's return to the championship in cooperation with M-Sport.

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