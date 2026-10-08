Rwanda agrees to host Formula 1 Grand Prix — Interia Sport

The Rwandan government has reached an agreement with Formula 1 representatives to host a championship round in the country, Interia Sport reports. The arrangements were concluded on October 8. According to the outlet, the first Formula 1 Grand Prix on the African continent in more than three decades is to take place within a few years, possibly before 2030.

The series returns to Africa

The most recent Formula 1 round in Africa took place on March 14, 1993, in the Republic of South Africa. That season opened with a race at the Kyalami circuit, where Alain Prost won. He finished 1 minute 19.824 seconds ahead of Ayrton Senna.

Formula 1 has not held races on the African continent since then. South Africa later also sought to bring back the Grand Prix, but an agreement on a future round was reached specifically with Rwanda.

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A track needs to be built

The main task for implementing the project will be creating a racetrack that meets Formula 1 requirements. Rwanda currently has no circuit suitable for races of this level, so it will have to be built from scratch.

Interia Sport notes that this will require significant spending for a small country. According to International Monetary Fund data cited by the outlet, Rwanda's GDP per capita in 2025 was $1,128, placing it 38th among African states.

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