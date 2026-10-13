Ukrainian tennis player Daria Snigur defeated Belgium’s Elise Mertens in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China, 6:4, 7:5. Interia Sport reports. Several days earlier, Mertens had defeated Iga Świątek at the tournament in Beijing.

How the match unfolded

Snigur, who is coached by Dawid Celt, took a 3:0 lead at the start of the match. Mertens later leveled the score in the first set, but the Ukrainian broke again and won the set 6:4.

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In the second set, Mertens led 4:2 and had 40:0 on her own serve to take a 5:3 lead. However, from that point Snigur won all the remaining games and completed the match with a victory — 7:5 in the second set.

Match against Janice Tjen

In the third round, Snigur will play Janice Tjen. Mertens’ defeat means that she will not face Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 16, as could have happened according to the draw. Before the tournament in Wuhan, the Belgian recorded four singles victories in Beijing, including wins over Jeļena Ostapenko, Coco Gauff and Świątek.

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