In the Chinese city of Ningbo, Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina reached the final of the Ningbo Open tournament, defeating Diana Shnaider in two sets, 6:3, 7:5. The defending champion will play Canadian Leylah Fernandez for the title on Sunday, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Victory over Shnaider

Rybakina, whom the source calls the world number one, started the semifinal match actively and controlled the first set thanks to powerful shots from the baseline. She finished the set on her 11th set point after a brief dip in her game.

In the second set, the 27-year-old tennis player had problems with the accuracy of her first serve. She broke serve to lead 4:3 but lost her serve to love in the 10th game. After that, Rybakina regained the lead with powerful shots and closed out the match with confident serving.

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Opponent in the final

Fernandez defeated Czech player Marie Bouzkova in the earlier semifinal by the same score, 6:3, 7:5. The decisive match will take place at the Yinzhou International Tennis Centre in Ningbo, eastern China.

Rybakina arrived to defend her title after a defeat in Beijing and a foot injury that caused her to miss the tournament in Wuhan. The source also notes that she is a winner of the Australian Open and the US Open.

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