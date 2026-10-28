Bayern coach Vincent Kompany discharged from hospital — BBC Sport

In Germany, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital after feeling unwell at the Munich club’s training base. According to Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl, the 40-year-old Belgian specialist is feeling well.

Eberl told German broadcaster ARD that Kompany’s discharge from hospital is important news for the club, BBC Sport reports.

Reason for hospitalization

Kompany was taken to hospital last Friday after feeling unwell while watching the club’s second team train. The cause of the incident was described as meningeal irritation — inflammation of the protective membrane around the brain and spinal cord.

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In the days before the incident, the coach had been unwell due to a virus and missed several team training sessions. He also did not take part in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Arsenal, but was on the touchline during the game the following day.

Return to work

No exact timeframe has yet been set for Kompany’s return to work. Bayern had previously said that his recovery would take weeks rather than days. According to Eberl, the coach will rest and take medication; he also expressed confidence that Kompany would soon return to work at 100%.

In Kompany’s absence, the team is managed by English assistant Aaron Danks. Under his leadership, Bayern beat Freiburg 3-1. On Saturday, the Bundesliga leaders will play title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

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