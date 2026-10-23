In South Africa, Angola’s Wiliete SC knocked the reigning CAF Champions League winners, Mamelodi Sundowns, out at the preliminary stage of the tournament. The second-leg match at Loftus Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, while the aggregate score was also 1-1. Wiliete advanced to the next round on the away-goals rule, TimesLIVE reports.

Goals in the second leg

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute: Tashreeq Matthews’ left-footed shot from outside the penalty area went into the net after a deflection off a Wiliete player. At the start of the match, Sundowns had more initiative and created chances near the opponents’ goal.

Wiliete equalised in the 48th minute. Experienced forward Cristóvão “Mabululu” Paciência took advantage of a defensive error by Cassius Mailula and beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who had come off his line. Later, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso brought on Siyanda Ndlovu in place of Mailula, as well as Tapelo Morena and Antonio van Wyk.

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Sundowns’ run comes to an end

Sundowns had consistently reached the tournament’s group stage since 2016, when the team won the CAF Champions League. The last time the club failed to qualify was in 2015, when it lost to DR Congo’s TP Mazembe. This season, Orlando Pirates will remain South Africa’s only representative in the tournament.

Wiliete lead Angola’s top-flight Girabola championship. A few weeks earlier, Sundowns won the MTN8 trophy by defeating Orlando Pirates in Durban.

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