Ireland’s women’s rugby team beat South Africa 38-17 in a WXV Global Series match in Cape Town. Béibhinn Parsons scored three tries as the team secured a second consecutive victory over the hosts at Athlone Stadium, BBC Sport reports.

Parsons’ hat-trick

Parsons, Ireland’s record try scorer, crossed once before the break and twice more in the second half. With 20 minutes remaining, Ireland were trailing, but ultimately secured the victory.

Captain Erin King also scored a try, while Aoife Dalton completed a double. O’Brien made four conversions.

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Second victory in Cape Town

For South Africa, Unam Tose, Sizophila Solontsi and Vainah Ubisi scored tries, while Silliers converted one of them. The hosts were unable to avenge their 27-40 defeat in the match a week earlier, which was also played at Athlone.

Ireland scored six tries against South Africa for the second match in a row. Scott Bemand’s team became the first Irish national side to win two consecutive test matches in South Africa.

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