In Japan, volleyball player Bartosz Kurek scored 33 points in Tokyo Great Bears' match against Hiroshima Thunders, which his team lost 2:3. The Polish opposite hitter scored 27 points in attack, four on blocks and two with aces.

Matches against Hiroshima Thunders

A day earlier, Tokyo Great Bears defeated Hiroshima Thunders 3:1, with Kurek scoring 21 points. According to Interia Sport, before the weekend matches, the 38-year-old player had played six matches this season and scored 104 points.

Kurek returned to Japan in 2025 after a season with ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle and signed a contract with Tokyo Great Bears. In the two matches against Hiroshima Thunders, he brought the team a total of 54 points.

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Break from the Poland national team

In 2026, Kurek asked Poland national team head coach Nikola Grbić to grant him a one-year break from playing for the national team. The Serbian specialist agreed to the captain's request. According to Grbić, the volleyball player said that he did not feel well and that, in this condition, the team would be better off without him.

Volleyball expert Jakub Balcerak noted Kurek's physical readiness at the start of the club season on social network X. He stated that he had not seen the athlete so well prepared physically for a long time. Previously, Kurek was one of the leaders of the Poland national team, but due to health problems he missed the semifinal and final of the 2023 European Championship, as well as the medal-stage matches of the World Championship.

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