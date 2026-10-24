Wolfdogs Nagoya beat Tokyo Great Bears 3:0 — Interia Sport

In Japan, Wolfdogs Nagoya, for whom Norbert Huber plays, defeated Tokyo Great Bears, whose colors are defended by Bartosz Kurek, 3:0 in an SV.League match. According to Interia Sport, the sets ended 25:18, 25:21 and 25:19 in favor of the team from Nagoya.

Statistics of the Polish volleyball players

Both Polish volleyball players took part in the match. Bartosz Kurek scored nine points, while his attacking efficiency was 47%. Norbert Huber did not score any points in this encounter.

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Before the game against Wolfdogs Nagoya, Tokyo Great Bears defeated Hokkaido Yellow Stars twice in the SV.League. Kurek's team won the first match in three sets and the second in a five-set contest.

Return match on October 25

Wolfdogs Nagoya's victory ended Tokyo Great Bears' winning streak. The teams will play each other again on October 25, with the return match scheduled to start at 07:35 Polish time.

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