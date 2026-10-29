German tennis player Alexander Zverev will top the world tennis rankings in Vienna from Monday. This became possible after his victory over Dutch representative Tallon Griekspoor in the round of 16 of the tournament, Der Spiegel reports.

Victory over Griekspoor

Zverev defeated Griekspoor in two sets, 6:4, 7:5, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition. Following this result, the change at the top of the world rankings became official. Reaching the quarterfinals was another major career milestone for the tennis player, the publication notes.

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First place in the rankings

The 29-year-old Zverev will overtake Italy's Jannik Sinner. According to Der Spiegel, it was already known that the German would finish the tennis year in first place in the world rankings.

This year, Zverev won the French Open and the US Open. He will become the second German tennis player after Boris Becker, who topped the rankings in 1991. Zverev will also be the 30th tennis player to have held first place in the world rankings since their introduction in 1973.

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