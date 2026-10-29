Amazon adds more than 100 shopping features to Alexa — TechCrunch

Amazon has added more than 100 new shopping-related features to the Alexa voice assistant. They cover list management, product subscriptions, delivery instructions, as well as questions about payments and Prime subscriptions.

Lists and recurring deliveries

As TechCrunch reports, users can create shopping lists through Alexa, view their contents, and add and edit items. The assistant also allows users to manage subscriptions for regular product deliveries. For example, a user can ask to change the delivery frequency from monthly to once every three months.

New capabilities include editing delivery instructions. In particular, Alexa can help change the address or add details about where an order should be left.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Questions about Prime and payments

Users can also ask Alexa questions about their Prime or Audible subscriptions, as well as billing or payment issues. Over the course of the year, Amazon has already launched other AI-based shopping features, including a shopping assistant and a tool for notifications about new products and offers.

Company data

According to Amazon, the number of people using agentic features has increased eightfold since the beginning of the year. Over the past 12 months, more than 400 million consumers have used Alexa for shopping.

Read us on