In South Korea, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, whose plot involves a large-scale North Korean invasion of the country, has topped the global and South Korean Steam charts. Asharq Al-Awsat reports this.

The new installment of the popular series was released on Friday amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The release came after an explosion in the demilitarized zone that injured three South Korean servicemen.

Game plot

The campaign begins with a surprise attack by North Korean forces on South Korea. According to the plot, they conduct an amphibious landing and infiltrate through an underground tunnel to catch South Korean and American troops off guard.

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The game tells several parallel stories: about a group of young American and South Korean soldiers, a former serviceman seeking revenge, and a power struggle surrounding North Korea's new leader. Players can also take on the role of this character.

Players' reactions

The game has sparked considerable interest in South Korea, where eligible men are required to complete military service lasting from 18 to 21 months, depending on the branch of service. Some players responded positively to the release on social media, while others said they planned to upgrade their computers or buy a new console.

At the same time, the game has been criticized for turning the complex history of relations between the two Koreas into entertainment. Kim Sung-jae, head of the Kim Dae-jung Peace Center, questioned in a column for Hankyoreh the appropriateness of presenting the tragedy of the Korean War and the current confrontation between the North and South as entertainment content.

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