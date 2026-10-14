Nvidia CEO Huang announces investments in France — France 24

In Paris, France, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced new investments in French technology companies that use artificial intelligence. This was reported in a France 24 report.

Stakes in French companies

France 24 reports that Doctolib, a service for booking medical consultations, is among the companies in which Nvidia has new stakes. The source describes these businesses as French technology companies that use AI. Huang arrived in Paris to present Nvidia's new stakes in such companies.

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Other topics in the broadcast

In the same broadcast, France 24 also reported on a statement by OpenAI. The company said it caught a spy red-handed. In addition, the broadcast discussed the growth of China's trade surplus despite high energy costs and trade conflicts. The Business video broadcast was published on October 14, 2026.

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