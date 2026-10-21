US-based General Motors announced in New York, USA, an update to its OnStar connected vehicle service. The company will add a personal AI assistant, OnStar AI Assistant, which will debut in the coming months in the 2027 model-year electric Cadillac Lyriq. The service is later planned to be rolled out to other GM vehicles as well, TechCrunch reports.

New app in 2027

GM also intends to launch a new OnStar mobile app in 2027. It will complement the vehicle's software and synchronize with it. The new app will replace OnStar Guardian, introduced in 2020, as well as the separate apps of the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands.

OnStar has operated as a safety and roadside assistance service for 30 years. GM described the current changes as a transition from a traditional call center to a connected intelligence platform that will be able to interpret data and provide owners with predictive and proactive support.

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Cameras and voice control

The assistant is expected to provide drivers and passengers with interactive and personalized capabilities. In particular, cameras connected to the vehicle's software will be able to display live images and record crashes and safety-related events.

Users will be able to set cameras to switch on automatically if the vehicle detects a potentially dangerous situation, such as an aggressive horn. The recording can then be uploaded to the OnStar app. Voice commands will also be available for certain vehicle functions, including the climate system, and for asking questions about its features.

Privacy settings

The update comes after criticism and fines over GM's transfer of data to third parties. The company said customers will decide for themselves which data to share. Recordings will have time limits and be encrypted, while OnStar, according to GM, will not have access to Connected Camera recordings.

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