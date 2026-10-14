In Brussels, Belgium, Google DeepMind and Alphabet's cloud service Google Cloud said they would give up to 200 European scientific researchers direct access to their frontier models. The researchers will also receive $3 million in computing credits, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Access to tools

The companies announced the decision on Wednesday, October 14. It provides direct access not only to the models but also to a set of scientific tools.

These include AlphaFold 3, WeatherNext, AlphaGenome, AlphaEvolve and AlphaEarth Foundations. The statement says that up to 200 scientific researchers from Europe will receive access and computing credits.

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Stated goal

The companies said this should help researchers solve complex tasks faster. As examples of such tasks, they cited forecasting extreme weather events and mapping molecular structures.

The $3 million in computing credits complement access to the tools that the companies call frontier models.

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