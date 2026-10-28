In the United States, Kodiak AI has signed a contract with freight carrier DTL Transport to supply 75 driverless trucks starting in 2028. This is Kodiak’s first binding commercial agreement for autonomous heavy-duty trucks that will operate on public highways, TechCrunch reports.

Routes through Texas and Georgia

California-based DTL Transport carries fresh produce and goods for grocery chains. The company plans to use autonomous trucks on several interstate routes, including between Dallas and El Paso in Texas, as well as on Interstate 20 between Dallas and Atlanta. Kodiak has already conducted testing and operations on both routes.

In December, Kodiak plans to begin driverless freight operations on Interstate 45 between Dallas and Houston, transporting goods for IKEA. To do this, the company intends to remove safety operators from the cabs.

Technology licensing

The agreement with DTL is Kodiak’s first contract under the Driver-as-a-Service model for operations on public highways. Under this scheme, the customer owns and operates the trucks, while Kodiak licenses the autonomous driving system and charges a fee per mile driven.

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The companies’ cooperation began with a pilot project in California last month. At that time, a Kodiak truck autonomously transported DTL’s perishable goods for approximately 225 miles between Fresno and Los Angeles via I-5 and California State Route 99. A safety operator was in the cab.

Kodiak currently also operates under the Trucking-as-a-Service model with Charger USA, Roehl Transport, and Werner Enterprises. Under this model, Kodiak itself owns and operates the trucks as a third-party carrier. The company transports freight for these clients daily on three routes in Texas, though its CEO, Don Burnett, described these operations as pilot projects.

The value of the agreement with DTL has not been disclosed. In its 2025 investor presentation, Kodiak projected annual recurring revenue of between $150,000 and $190,000 per truck. If these estimates prove accurate, the contract with DTL could generate at least approximately $11.2 million in annual recurring revenue after all 75 vehicles are delivered.

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