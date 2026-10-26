A team of students from Sunflower School in Kano State, Nigeria, won the National Company of the Year Competition 2026, organized by Junior Achievement Nigeria. The Agrolens Technologies team presented the free AgroLens AI mobile platform to help farmers make agricultural decisions, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Platform for farmers

The team included Fadillah Abdulsalam, Rukaiya Jallo, Haifa Mukhtar, and Maryam Butu. Their development uses artificial intelligence to identify crop diseases and pests and provides treatment recommendations. The platform also features current market prices, enables users to contact buyers, and provides information on agricultural financing.

AgroLens AI supports English, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, and Nigerian Pidgin English. Voice features are intended to make agricultural information more accessible to farmers with limited reading skills or those who find it more convenient to speak rather than type text.

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Award and next stage

The team received $250 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town, South Africa. There, it will represent Nigeria at the African Company of the Year Competition.

The results of the national competition were announced on October 21 in Lagos during an event dedicated to youth entrepreneurship. New Era Company from Community Secondary School in Asokoro, Abuja, took second place, while Nexora International School Lagos came third. Agrolens Technologies also received an award for product innovation and operational excellence.

The competition is part of Junior Achievement Nigeria's SET4LYF educational program, which aims to provide girls with practical skills for further education, entrepreneurship, and employment. According to Edwin Idoko, the program's representative in Kano State, this success was the state's third consecutive one in the national competition.

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