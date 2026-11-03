Netflix is gradually rolling out a new AI Discover tab in its TV app in the United States. It is intended to help subscribers find films and series through thematic recommendations, The Verge reports.

Collections by theme

The first experiment within AI Discover offers content by theme. Examples provided by Netflix include light content, family movie night, and collections for quick viewing. After selecting a theme, the service will display recommendations that match it.

If a user does not like a suggested option, they will be able to tell Netflix about it. The company says the app will remember this feedback for future recommendations.

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Gradual rollout

According to Netflix, AI Discover is powered by a new intelligent layer that responds to what subscribers report in real time and continues to learn. The feature will appear in the app’s top menu as the Discover tab.

AI Discover is currently being gradually made available to subscribers in the United States who use Netflix in English on supported TVs. The announcement came after the company recently cut about 1,000 employees amid slowing growth.

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