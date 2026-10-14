US chipmaker Nvidia said on October 14, 2026, that it will provide computing resources worth $250 million in the United Kingdom over five years for research into the safety and security of agentic artificial intelligence. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Access to computing capacity

Nvidia's commitment provides for annual access to computing capacity worth $50 million. The total valuation of these resources at $250 million covers the entire five-year period of support for research in the United Kingdom.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The resources are intended for work on the safety and security of agentic AI. The company announced this intention on Wednesday.

University laboratories

Part of the computing resources will be received by Oxford-led BOLD laboratory, University College London-led SOFAIR laboratory, and Imperial College London. These institutions were named among the recipients of part of the access to computing capacity.

Read us on