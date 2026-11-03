In Brussels, Belgium, Maciej Szpunar, Advocate General at the Court of Justice of the European Union, stated that Google’s Gemini chatbot may, under certain circumstances, infringe the rights of press publishers. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Use of publications in responses

According to Szpunar, such an infringement is possible when a chatbot based on a large language model obtains a publication from a publisher’s website, reuses it to generate a response, and provides that response to a user.

At the same time, copyright rules do not protect the facts themselves reported by media outlets, but only the specific form of their expression, he added.

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Case of a Hungarian website operator

Szpunar issued an opinion in a case brought by Hungarian website operator Like Company against Google. He also noted that the use of copyright-protected materials to train large language models is freely permitted under the text and data mining exception.

The opinions of Advocates General are usually followed by the judges hearing the respective cases.

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