US startup Reliable Robotics, based in Mountain View, California, has raised $115 million in an extension of its Series D funding round. Following the deal, the company’s valuation exceeded $1 billion, TechCrunch reports.

The funding consists of $90 million in equity investments led by Nimble Partners, as well as $25 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank. The total size of the Series D round has increased to $275 million. In total, Reliable Robotics has raised $380 million.

Autonomous flight certification

The company is developing an autonomous control system that can be installed on existing aircraft and seeks to certify it with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Co-founder and CEO Robert Rose said that the company regularly provides the regulator with evidence to complete the certification process.

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Reliable Robotics’ first product is an always-on autopilot system. It is intended to enable engine start, taxiing, takeoff and landing, while a pilot will remain in the cockpit and interact with the system through a touchscreen. Rose expects this solution to be certified within 18–24 months.

Radar and cargo flights

The next stage involves moving the pilot from the cockpit to a ground control station; according to Rose’s estimate, such certification could take at least three years. Separately, the startup has developed a solid-state collision-avoidance radar without moving parts. According to the CEO, it has greater range and higher resolution than conventional radar systems. The company expects to certify the radar by the end of 2027.

Reliable Robotics is also seeking certification for its own carrier, Reliable Airlines, based in Albuquerque. The airline has six Cessna Caravan aircraft and operates cargo flights six days a week. For the carrier to operate, the FAA separately certifies aviation operations.

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