Samsung Electronics plans to invest 105.79 trillion Vietnamese dong, or $4.09 billion, in memory chip testing facilities at the Yen Binh industrial park in Thai Nguyen, northern Vietnam. As Korea Herald reports, the first production line is scheduled to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2027, while another is planned to launch in 2028.

The new facilities will conduct final testing of DRAM and NAND flash chips packaged at Samsung’s plant in Cheonan, South Korea. Silicon wafer production is not envisaged there, so the project expands overseas testing capabilities rather than relocating chip manufacturing from South Korea.

Investments in Vietnam

Overall, Samsung affiliates intend to invest 12.26 trillion won, or $9.15 billion, in semiconductor-related operations. Nearly 8 trillion won of this amount will be directed to Vietnam. Around 66.64 trillion dong, accounting for about 63% of Samsung Electronics’ investment in memory testing, is planned to be financed through reinvested profits from the company’s Vietnamese operations.

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Chu Sung-hwan, a professor at Inha University’s Graduate School of Manufacturing Innovation, believes the plan is likely intended to keep the production of high-value products, including high-bandwidth memory, in Cheonan and Onyang. In his view, more standard memory operations may be moved to Vietnam. Samsung has not disclosed how testing volumes will be allocated between the sites.

Component facilities in two countries

On September 29, Samsung Electro-Mechanics announced an investment of 6.78 trillion won in the production of flip-chip ball grid array substrates. Of this amount, 4.27 trillion won will be directed to Sejong, South Korea, and 2.51 trillion won to Vietnam. Such substrates connect high-performance processors to printed circuit boards and are needed for larger and more complex chip packages used by artificial intelligence servers.

Mass production at the expanded site in Sejong is planned to begin in September 2028, while the Vietnamese project is to be completed and put into operation by June 2030. In Sejong, the company will focus on high-value and technically complex products, while Vietnam is expected to support growing global orders.

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