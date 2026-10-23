The Samsung S99H outperformed the Sony Bravia and became the top choice among OLED TVs

Samsung’s flagship S99H OLED TV outperformed the Sony Bravia 8 II, which had long been a favorite of the What Hi-Fi? editorial team. The new model caught the experts’ attention with its high brightness, high-quality picture, and advanced gaming capabilities. At the same time, the TV has a few features that may be drawbacks for some buyers.

The main advantage of the Samsung S99H is its advanced QD-OLED panel, which delivers higher brightness compared to the Sony Bravia 8 II. At the same time, the TV maintains natural color reproduction, deep blacks, and high contrast.

In Filmmaker Mode, the image is reproduced exactly as the director intended, without excessive processing that could distort the original picture.

The model is also geared toward gamers. The Samsung S99H is equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K resolution and refresh rates up to 165 Hz, as well as VRR and ALLM technologies. This delivers smoother visuals in fast-paced games and reduces input lag.

Another advantage is the Tizen platform, which offers a wide selection of apps. What Hi-Fi? described it as “one of the most comprehensive app selections you’ll find on any TV.”

Despite high marks for picture quality, the Samsung S99H isn’t without its compromises.

In particular, the TV’s wide metal bezel looks impressive when wall-mounted, but may be less suitable when placed on a stand.

Additionally, the manufacturer has removed the One Connect box from the package, so it must now be purchased separately.

Another drawback is the lack of Dolby Vision support. Samsung continues to develop its own HDR10+ format, so users for whom Dolby Vision compatibility is important should take this into account before purchasing.

The built-in audio system also falls short of expectations. According to What Hi-Fi?, the Samsung S99H’s speakers are inferior to those of the Sony Bravia 8 II.

“It would be a crime” to leave such a TV without a good external sound system, the publication notes. Although the built-in speakers provide decent sound, experts recommend considering a separate audio system for a full-fledged home theater.

Despite these shortcomings, the Samsung S99H’s strengths, according to reviewers, outweigh the compromises.

The TV combines the high peak brightness typical of premium Mini LED models with the deep blacks and virtually infinite contrast ratio of a QD-OLED panel. It is the picture quality that has become the main selling point of this new model.

The Sony Bravia 8 II remains a very strong TV; however, according to What Hi-Fi?, the top spot now goes to the Samsung S99H.

The publication calls the new model the new “king” of OLED TVs, highlighting above all its stunning picture quality and gaming capabilities.

This is detailed in a review by What Hi-Fi.

Previously, Samsung Electronics demonstrated its glasses-free 3D Spatial Signage displays at game developer NC’s booth during the Tokyo Game Show 2026 at the Makuhari Messe exhibition center in Chiba, Japan. The company plans to use these screens in character merchandise stores and pop-up shops.

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