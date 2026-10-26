SpaceX conducted a static fire test of the Super Heavy B22 booster, intended for the 15th Starship test flight, at the Starbase site in South Texas, United States. During the October 25 check, the company ignited all 33 Raptor 3 engines for about 15 seconds, Space.com reports.

Preparation of Super Heavy and Ship 42

The B22 test marked the beginning of the final checks of the rocket's first stage. Before launch, the booster is to be connected to the Ship 42 upper stage. Ship 42 itself must also undergo a static fire test of its engines and final system checks.

Flight 15 may become one of Starship's most complex tests. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that during the mission, the company would attempt for the first time to catch the Ship upper stage using the mechanical arms of the launch tower. SpaceX also plans to try to recover the Super Heavy booster in the same way. Successfully catching both stages would be a step toward a fully reusable Starship system.

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Results of the previous flight

The previous Flight 14 mission, which took place on September 28, reached orbit for the first time and deployed 26 Starlink V3 satellites. During ascent, one of the upper stage's Raptor engines shut down prematurely, so the planned 10-hour mission was shortened. Despite this, Ship made a controlled atmospheric reentry and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean about three hours after launch.

Starship is also important for NASA's Artemis program: the agency has ordered from SpaceX a modified version of Ship as a lunar lander for astronauts. The company is simultaneously preparing an uncrewed lunar landing demonstration ahead of the planned return of astronauts as part of Artemis IV in 2028.

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