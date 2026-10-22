Capcom suffered a data breach involving 11.7 million user records

The Japanese company Capcom has reported a large-scale data breach involving its Capcom ID service. A total of 11.7 million records were compromised, and the attackers managed to change the passwords on 196 accounts.

The hackers may have gained access to users’ email addresses, IP addresses, dates of birth, gender, country or region of residence, and usernames.

The company emphasized that credit card information was not compromised and that the passwords for the compromised accounts have already been reset.

Capcom detected the unauthorized access on October 19. The company subsequently contacted the police and the Japanese Personal Information Protection Commission and continued its investigation.

Users were urged to change their passwords for Capcom ID and other services where the same password is used. The company also warned of potential phishing emails that may appear to be genuine messages from Capcom or its partners.

Source: TheGamer.

In South Korea, Shinhan Bank reported a leak of personal data belonging to approximately 25,000 customers as a result of a cyberattack.

Hackers are disguising malicious resources as websites for Ukrainian Armed Forces units and emergency alert apps.

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