Video: Interpol Issues Warning About Fraud Involving Artificial Intelligence

Interpol has warned of fraudulent schemes involving artificial intelligence, which makes it possible to fake people’s faces, voices, and behavior. Criminals can impersonate executives, friends, or relatives to extort money and pressure victims into acting quickly.

According to Interpol, deepfake technology is advancing rapidly. To create a convincing forgery, scammers may only need photos, videos, or audio recordings of a person available online.

Such schemes are not limited to targeting company employees. Scammers can mimic the voice or appearance of loved ones, playing on emotions and creating a sense of urgency to persuade the victim to transfer funds or disclose confidential information.

Interpol recommends following a few safety rules:

Don’t rush. Even if the caller seems familiar, take a moment to verify the circumstances of the request.

Verify the caller’s identity. End the suspicious call and call the person yourself using a number you know.

Use a code phrase. Agree on a secret word or phrase with your loved ones to confirm the person’s identity.

Protect your accounts. Enable two-factor authentication, and set up additional verification for large business transfers.

Report fraud. If you suspect fraud, contact local law enforcement.

Train employees. Companies should explain to their staff how to recognize phishing and other social engineering techniques.

The agency emphasizes the importance of verifying the identity of the person you’re speaking with, even if their voice and appearance seem genuine.

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Source: Interpol

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