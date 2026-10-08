Xbox launches XP division for films, series and events — The Verge

Xbox is launching a new centralized XP division that will coordinate the development of the brand’s projects beyond video games. These include films and television adaptations, consumer products, live events, and partnerships with content creators and brands. The Verge reports.

Four areas of work

XP will include Xbox teams already working in these areas. The division will bring together four investment areas: Xbox Pictures for film, television, and other linear storytelling formats; Xbox Products for merchandise related to gaming franchises; Xbox Places for live events, immersive projects, attractions, broadcasts, and visitor spaces; and Xbox Partnerships for collaboration with creators, brands, and communities.

Kayleen Walters will become president of XP, moving into the role from Mojang, the developer of Minecraft. Maria Angelidou-Smith, who is leaving her position as Reddit’s chief product officer, will lead Mojang and Minecraft. She is set to start on October 19.

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Adaptations of gaming franchises

Xbox is already developing several screen adaptations of its gaming franchises. They include a sequel to A Minecraft Movie, the third season of the live-action Fallout series for Prime Video, a Call of Duty film, and an animated Diablo series for Netflix.

Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball said that games will remain at the center of these franchises and Xbox itself. According to him, XP will work with studios’ creative teams and external partners to offer audiences new ways to engage with the worlds of their favorite games.

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