YouTube Music adds labels for AI-created tracks — Engadget

YouTube Music has added labels for music tracks in whose creation artificial intelligence played a significant role. The “AI” label is placed directly below the track title, Engadget reports.

What the label will show

The designation will apply not only to songs generated entirely by AI. It will also appear next to tracks for which artificial intelligence models were used to create important components, including vocals. YouTube notes that the label will accompany content in which AI played a significant role.

After clicking the label, users will be able to open a menu with information on exactly how artificial intelligence was used in creating the track. This approach is similar to the labeling of AI-created videos already used on YouTube’s main platform.

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Labels are also being prepared for videos

The regular YouTube app hosts many music videos and related content. The company said that similar labels are expected to appear in the video player later.

Other music services are also introducing tools for working with AI content. Spotify has begun labeling fake artists, while Deezer is implementing a system to filter materials created by artificial intelligence.

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