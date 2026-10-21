On October 22, heavy rains will hit parts of Ukraine

On Thursday, October 22, heavy rain is forecast for the Zakarpattia, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. A Level I hazard alert—yellow—has been issued for those areas.

Cloudy weather with some sunny intervals and light rain in places is expected across Ukraine. In the west, wind gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are possible. No precipitation is forecast for the east and southeast of the country.

Overnight temperatures will range from +6 to +11 °C, reaching up to +14 °C in the south. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from +12 to +17 °C, reaching up to +20 °C in the southern regions.

Rain and strong winds may disrupt traffic and the operations of utility and energy companies.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

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