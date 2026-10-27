Actor Gennadiy Popenko will continue his military service in the National Guard of Ukraine

Ukrainian actor and TV host Hennadiy Popenko, who voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2022, will continue his service at the Kyiv Institute of the National Guard of Ukraine. In his new position, he will be involved in cultural, educational, and communications projects.

The change in his posting and line of duty resulted from a previous injury, following which he was deemed fit for military service with restrictions. Hennadiy Popenko noted: “Due to a previous injury, I have the status of ‘fit for service, but with restrictions.’

Therefore, from among the army’s offers (and there are many—there’s something for everyone), I chose the one that allows me to combine military service with my civilian profession. The Kyiv Institute of the National Guard of Ukraine is my new place of service, an opportunity to implement cultural, educational, and communication projects.” Previously, the actor served in the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and also led the “Cultural Assault” mobile group in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Source: Hennadiy Popenko on Instagram.

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