The BEB uncovered a large-scale operation producing counterfeit coffee and noodles under well-known brand names

In the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, law enforcement officers shut down underground workshops that were producing tons of counterfeit coffee, spices, and noodles under the guise of well-known brands.

“Detectives from the Territorial Directorate of the State Security Service in the Kyiv region documented the entire illegal business chain and, during searches, uncovered industrial facilities equipped with 10 automated packaging lines,” the statement noted.

During the special operation, law enforcement officers seized more than 1.1 metric tons of unpackaged coffee, over 165,000 packages of counterfeit products, as well as raw materials and equipment valued at an amount to be determined by the investigation.

Source: BEB.

An illegal gas station selling illicitly produced fuel was uncovered and shut down in the capital.

It was also reported that more than half of the alcohol in Ukraine is counterfeit. As a result, the Ukrainian budget is losing approximately 25 billion hryvnias in taxes and fees.

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