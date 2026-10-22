A demographer stated that Ukraine's population has fallen to 28.5 million people

Ukraine’s population has fallen to 28.5 million. One of the reasons for this is the emigration of citizens, and recent migration trends have further complicated the demographic situation, the demographer noted.

According to Libanova, Ukraine has lost 2 million people in recent years. The main reason for this decline has been people leaving the country, rather than deaths resulting from hostilities.

“Thank God, this is not so much due to deaths as it is to emigration. Why do I say ‘thank God’? Because, no matter what, these people are still alive,” she noted.

The demographer emphasized that citizens who have left the country have the potential to return home. Even if that doesn’t happen, they will still remain Ukrainians, unlike those who have died, whom it is already impossible to bring back.

It’s worth noting that international partners continue to support Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave the country due to the full-scale war.

This was stated by Ella Libanova, director of the Institute of Demography and Quality of Life Research, as reported by the Ukrainian Women’s Congress.

Ukraine’s Demographic Crisis: A Catastrophic Population Decline Amid the War.

The government is preparing incentives to boost the birth rate and reduce interest rates under the “e-Home” program for parents.

In Ukraine, nearly 27% of housing sale listings meet the criteria of the “e-Recovery” program, and another 8.8% meet those of the “e-Home” program. At the same time, supply and demand vary significantly across different regions.

Read us on