An indictment against one of the members of the Lutsk City Council has been filed with the court. He is accused of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for facilitating the construction of a multi-unit residential building.

According to the investigation, two members of the Volyn Regional Council and two members of the Lutsk City Council, who head their respective parliamentary factions, allegedly demanded $140,000 from the landowner—a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Of this amount, $110,000 was intended for the regional council members and other individuals, while another $30,000 was intended for the two city council faction leaders. In exchange for these funds, they were to pass the resolutions necessary for the legal construction of the apartment building.

Investigators documented the transfer and receipt of part of the funds, as well as their distribution among those involved in the case.

Separately, according to the investigation, a regional council member, together with two city council members, requested an additional $3,000 for passing resolutions intended to create a legal basis for the construction of 14 residential buildings in Lutsk.

Source: NABU (Facebook).

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