On Engineering Troops Day, Zelenskyy honored soldiers with state awards

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated military personnel on Engineering Troops Day and presented them with state awards. In particular, the soldiers received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 2nd and 3rd classes, as well as the Order “For Courage,” 2nd and 3rd classes.

“Engineer Troops Day in Ukraine. I congratulated the soldiers and honored them with state awards—the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 2nd and 3rd classes, and the Order ‘For Courage,’ 2nd and 3rd classes,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that among those honored were servicemen who carried out missions in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, as well as during the Kursk Offensive.

“Every day, you carry out work that strengthens our defense. Thank you for your service, and I wish you all the most important thing—a swift victory over the enemy,” the President wrote.

The head of state announced this on Telegram.

Zelenskyy awarded 390 National Guard members, police officers, and border guards, 177 of them posthumously.

Zelenskyy honored intelligence officers of the State Border Guard Service.

Zelenskyy honored Ukrainian soldiers ahead of Defenders of Ukraine Day.

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