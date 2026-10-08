Thousands of service members who had previously left their units without authorization have returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine under a simplified program. The total number of soldiers reinstated to service is comparable to the personnel strength of two or three brigades, and a significant portion of experienced soldiers chose combat positions again upon their return.

The soldiers have had their pay and other benefits fully restored. The highest number of actual returns was recorded in the 20th Separate “K-2” Unmanned Systems Brigade, the 53rd and 63rd Mechanized Brigades, the 3rd Assault Brigade, the 429th “Achilles” Unmanned Systems Brigade, as well as the National Guard brigades “Charter” and “Azov.”

A simplified mechanism allowing soldiers to independently choose their unit was in effect until September 20, 2026; currently, the process follows the standard procedure through applications to the Military Law Enforcement Service or reserve battalions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In Poltava, a court acquitted a soldier of charges related to nearly 20 months of evading military service.

Earlier, an unemployed resident of Volyn received a six-month prison sentence for refusing to report for military service during mobilization.

A court imposed a preventive measure of nighttime house arrest on three members of the Kyiv City Council. They are facing charges of evading military service.

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