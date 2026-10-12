On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the National Bank of Ukraine set new official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro. The U.S. dollar continued to rise in value, while the euro, on the other hand, fell in value.

According to updated data from the NBU, the dollar will be worth 44.96 UAH, which is 7 kopecks more than on the previous banking day. The euro, in turn, will fall by 7 kopecks to 50.24 UAH

NBU Exchange Rates

On Tuesday, October 13, the NBU set the official dollar exchange rate at 44.95 hryvnia. Compared to the previous banking day, the U.S. dollar rose by 7 kopecks: on October 12, its rate was 44.88 hryvnia.

The official euro exchange rate for October 13 was set at 50.24 hryvnia. The European currency fell by 7 kopecks compared to Monday, when its rate stood at 50.31 hryvnia.

What to Expect from the Currency Market in the Coming Days

As Taras Lesovyi, director of the Department of Financial Markets and Investment Activities at Globus Bank, noted in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, the interbank and cash segments of the currency market will most likely remain close in terms of exchange rates. At the same time, attacks, power outages, and a deteriorating news environment could trigger temporary spikes in demand for cash currency.

According to the expert, Ukrainians’ sentiment is influenced by everyday economic factors—in particular, rising prices for fuel, food, and certain services, as well as additional business costs. All of this reinforces the sense of a difficult economic period this fall.

At the same time, there is no reason yet to speak of the collapse of the current foreign exchange market model, as the National Bank has sufficient resources to carry out foreign exchange interventions.

As Lesovyi noted, the vulnerability of this model lies primarily in its growing dependence on constant support from the regulator, rather than in the exchange rate itself.

This is reported by the NBU’s foreign exchange market.

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