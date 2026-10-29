Former Tandyra judge sentenced to 9 years in prison for a fatal traffic accident

Former judge Oleksiy Tandir was sentenced to nine years in prison for a traffic accident that resulted in the death of a soldier in the Ukrainian National Guard.

Tandir will still be able to appeal the verdict in a higher court.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that an expert examination determined that Tandir began braking only just before the collision. After the accident, he refused to take a sobriety test, and during the forced collection of biological samples, he attempted to substitute them with water and saliva.

“The trial was marked by numerous attempts to delay the proceedings. At the defense’s request, more than 50 court sessions were not held, and more than 30 motions to recuse the judge and prosecutor were filed. The defendant also attempted to be released from custody by claiming he was subject to military mobilization, but the court did not grant this motion,” the statement noted.

Earlier, former judge Tandir, accused of running over a National Guard soldier, delivered his closing statement.

As a reminder, on the night of May 26, 2023, Oleksiy Tandir, the intoxicated chief judge of the Makariv District Court in Kyiv Oblast, fatally struck a 23-year-old National Guard soldier at a checkpoint.



The High Council of Justice approved Tandy’s detention. The Court of Appeals, to which Tandy had appealed, subsequently upheld the pretrial detention order.

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